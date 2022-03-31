The emergency services were called to a property in the city’s Polvanie View shortly after 3pm after reports of a fire in a first floor flat and an armed man in the area.

Images posted on social media showed a man wearing a full-face respirator holding a knife in one hand and what appeared to be a heavy chain in the other.

Specialist firearms officers were called to the scene and there was a brief stand-off as they tried to persuade the man, who was dressed from head to to in camouflage gear, to give himself up.

The masked suspect can be seen clearly holding a large knife. Pic: Alex Tiffin

But he suddenly ran towards unarmed officers and one of their colleagues fired a single shot, bringing him down.

Sources later maintained the suspect was ‘shot’ with a baton round – normally loaded with a plastic ‘bullet’ – which is designed to be non life-threatening.

After a brief struggle on the ground, the man was detained and taken to by ambulance to the city’s Raigmore Hospital.

Fire crews who attended the burning property successfully doused the blaze. Throughout the incident black smoke could be seen pouring out of a window.

The stand-off in Inverness. Pic: Black Isle Media

Confirming details of the incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at a property on Polvanie View in Inverness around 3pm on Thursday, 31 March, 2022, following a report of concern for a person.

“On attendance, the property was on fire. No one was injured as a result of the fire and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

“A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been conveyed to Raigmore Hospital.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. The incident is contained and there is no wider threat to the public.”

A Police Scotland baton gun.

It is expected that the officers involved in the stand-off, shooting and subsequent arrest will be the subject of an inquiry by Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

