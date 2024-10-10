Claudia Nicholson has four adult children, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A great grandmother is set to complete a 100 mile solo walking challenge in just 12 days. Claudia Nicholson, 80, began her quest on 1 October and has already clocked up 83 miles in aid of Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) even though she has until 31 October to complete the task.

The retired district nurse midwife said she took on the challenge to support crews and their life-saving work across Scotland.

Ms Nicholson, who lives in Strontian, said: "This fundraising walk is not about me, it is about you and all of us.

"We never know when any of us or our loved ones may be in a situation where the SCAA could be needed.

"It provides such a vital service in rural areas such as the Highlands and Islands and flies people to hospitals across the country where they will get the treatment they need. There here are many of us, my family included, who are more than grateful for the speed, efficiency and expertise that the crews provide.

"They are absolutely splendid at the work that they do in situations where it is impossible to get access by road. It is a vital part of rural life and it is only us, as supporters and fundraisers, that can keep it going to help those most in need.”

SCAA responds to trauma incidents and medical emergencies across the country, covering an area of more than 30,000 square miles.

Working in partnership with the Scottish Air Ambulance, it currently operates two helicopters and two rapid response vehicles and transports patients to hospitals all over Scotland.

She said she feels "blessed" to be so fit at her age and her daily routine, outside the challenge, includes walking two miles most days from her home to a post office to buy a newspaper.

"I spotted a SCAA post about the 100 miles in October Challenge on Facebook and it was a spontaneous decision to get involved," explained Ms Nicholson, who has four adult children, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

"I thought ‘I could do that'.

"It is such a worthwhile cause and my family and friends are supportive. I am not wasting energy walking hill tracks, I am just walking on the road during the day because we do not have pavements and street lights.

"It is pushing me and that is what is satisfying about it - I would not have done it if the challenge was a two-mile dog walk round the park.

"I am walking alone but everyone round here knows me and people have stopped me to wish me well and donate money. I am feeling fine and making good progress although I cannot walk as fast as I used to.”

Rev Donald McCorkindale, minister of the Peninsula Churches, where Ms Nicholson is an elder, described her as an inspiration.

"Claudia is not only a dedicated elder but also a shining example of faith in action, both within the church and beyond," he said.

"Her commitment to raising funds for Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance through her October 100 mile walk is truly inspiring.