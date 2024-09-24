Inside Scotland's first ever prison Parkrun

The event was the first custodial Parkrun in Scotland

It is a community fitness initiative which began 20 years ago and now boasts more than 100 weekly events around Scotland.

Now, for the first time, a Parkrun has been held in a Scottish prison, with inmates and staff joining in the 5k route.

A total of 11 participants from HMP Dumfries took part in the first event, which was inspired by similar initiatives previously held in prisons around the UK.

Jim Smith, deputy governor at HMP Dumfries, said: “Those who took part got a great deal from the parkrun as it allowed them to feel part of something much larger by feeling part of the wider community. It also allowed them to support one another in a positive way and interact with prison staff in a different setting.

“Specifically, it creates an opportunity for participants to focus on a goal by participating in regular physical activity or through supporting others by volunteering at the event.

“Furthermore, as staff and those in our care participate together, it supports the breaking down of barriers out with the immediate custodial environment which builds strong working relationships.

“Finally, the parkrun provides a degree of normality for those in our care, encouraging them to think of their future and their successful reintegration into their communities, thus playing an important role in the rehabilitation process.”

Mr Smith said the idea for the parkrun came from one of the prison’s Physical Training Instructors (PTI), who had developed a couch to 5k training programme for inmates.

He said: “Our PTI had developed a couch to 5k training programme for those in our care to participate in as a purposeful activity, an activity that could be started whilst in custody with a view to continuing once liberated.

“On learning that parkrun had already been established in a number of prisons within the English Prison Service, PTI Danny Dunglinson contacted the parkrun charity to look at the feasibility of setting up a parkrun in HMP Dumfries, which if successful would be the first establishment to do so in Scotland.”

Mr Smith said it was hoped the event would help get the ball rolling for further custodial parkruns in Scotland.

“I am hopeful that this will create an interest and encourage other PTI teams to develop their own parkrun events," he said.

Chrissie Wellington OBE, health and wellbeing lead with parkrun UK, added: “It is great to see our first parkrun on a custodial estate in Scotland up and running this weekend.

“It is vital that those in prison have access to regular opportunities to be active in the open air, to volunteer and to interact with each other in a positive and supportive environment if we are to embed a rehabilitative culture and reduce reoffending.

“So many people have spoken about the transformative power, and physical and mental wellbeing benefits from doing parkrun whilst in custody, and this is supported by recent research.