Pluscarden Road, near Elgin was closed following the incident, which took place around 1.30pm.

The man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the route remains shut.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have closed off Pluscarden Road near Elgin following a two-car crash. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Pluscarden Road remains closed following a crash involving a motorbike and a tractor.

“Road collision investigators are conducting enquiries to establish what has happened. The male motorcyclist has been airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the driver of the tractor is uninjured.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.