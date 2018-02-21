In pictures: Outlander cast and crew head to Fife

The cast and crew of hit show Outlander have returned to Culross in Fife to shoot new scenes for Season 4 of the hit show.

The beautifully preserved village, which dates to the 16th Century in parts, has proved to be the perfect backdrop for the show on several occasions and doubles as fictional Cranesmuir in the series.

Outlander fans gathered to watch actors Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna Randall Fraser, and Nell Hudson, who stars as Laoghaire MacKenzie, shoot their latest scenes.

The Culross filming has given a glimpse of what lies ahead in the next instalment of Outlander, which is due to air in October.

Brianna was last seen waving goodbye to her mother in 20th Century Boston. Now appearing in 18th Century Scotland, she appears to have embarked on her own time travelling Outlander odyssey.

Steve McLeish, who owns Outlandish Journeys, which specialises in Scottish history and Outlander-themed travel tours, was among those who gathered to catch sight of the show’s stars.

He said: “There was quite a crowd there and the atmosphere is always good. Everyone is very friendly and even the security guards are really good.”

