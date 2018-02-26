In pictures: 10 abandoned homes of Scotland’s super-rich

They were the trophy homes of Scotland’s super-rich but many of these once-mighty properties are now mere ruined remains of a bygone age with hundreds vanishing from the landscape altogether.

Often built in an eager show of riches, a new wave of large country homes appeared in Scotland during the 18th and 19th Centuries across Scotland given growing wealth of industrialists and traders and an abundance of cheap materials and labour.

Many existing properties were embellished, enlarged and highly decorated.

Research by Dr Alastair Disley of Scotland’s Lost Country Houses archive has found at least 500 properties built in Scotland during this period are no longer standing.

Ruins of many more large homes can be found scattered across the countryside with the homes abandoned given changing tastes, movement of people into cities, rising taxation and the loss of estate staff during World War One.

Here we look at 10 once mighty properties that have decayed over time - or have been removed from the countryside forever.