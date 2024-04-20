I’m a Cleaning Expert: Here’s 5 Cleaning Mistakes You’re Probably Making

We spoke with Adam from Bust The Dust and got his top 5 cleaning mistakes that you may be making:

1. Overloading the Dishwasher

While it's tempting to stuff the dishwasher to the brim to save water and energy, overloading it is counterproductive. When dishes are packed too tightly, water and detergent can't circulate properly, leaving you with still-dirty dishes that require a second run. This not only wastes water and energy but also risks damaging your dishes. The solution? Load the dishwasher according to the manufacturer's instructions and leave enough space between items for water to circulate.

2. Using Too Much Cleaning Product

More isn't always better when it comes to cleaning products. Excessive amounts of detergents, sprays, or powders can actually hinder the cleaning process by leaving behind a residue that attracts dirt and grime. This is especially true for floor cleaners; a sticky residue on your tiles or hardwood can quickly attract and hold onto more dirt. Read labels carefully and use only the recommended amount, your wallet and your home will thank you.

3. Neglecting Cleaning Tools Maintenance

Your cleaning tools need cleaning too! A dirty mop or a vacuum with a full bag or clogged filter can spread more dirt than they pick up. Maintain your cleaning tools by washing or replacing mop heads regularly, emptying vacuum bags or canisters, and cleaning or replacing filters. This not only helps ensure you’re actually cleaning your home but also extends the life of the tools themselves.

4. Ignoring Small, Daily Tasks

It’s easy to overlook simple daily tasks like wiping down countertops or sweeping the kitchen floor, but letting these tasks slide can lead to bigger messes that require more time-consuming deep cleaning sessions later. Stay on top of small daily tasks to keep your home consistently clean; this approach not only lightens the load but also helps create a continually pleasant living environment.

5. Focusing Only on Visible Areas

We often prioritize cleaning areas that are immediately visible, neglecting hidden spots such as under furniture, atop cabinets, or inside appliances. However, dust and grime in these out-of-sight areas can contribute to a less hygienic home overall, exacerbating allergies and degrading the quality of your indoor air. Make a habit of including these oft-forgotten areas in your regular cleaning routine.