Iconic monument in Scottish city to close to public until July

The monument is to reopen in July

Nelson Monument, one of Edinburgh’s most iconic landmarks, is set to temporarily close for the final phase of essential refurbishment works and the reinstallation of its historic Timeball and mast.

The refurbishment will include inspection and restoration to the monument's external walls and windows, the installation of some new internal lighting, as well as the reinstallation of the Timeball mechanism to full working order.

The monument offers views stretching across the city to the Pentland Hills, the Firth of Forth, and Fife.

Museum items have been safely secured in preparation for the closure. Visitors will be unable to access the monument from this week, with the scheduled reopening expected in July.

Councillor Val Walker, culture and communities convener, said: “We are excited to embark on this next stage of the important refurbishment of the Nelson Monument, ensuring that both the iconic structure and its fascinating history continue to be celebrated for generations to come.

“The restoration and reinstallation of the Timeball and the enhancements to the monument will provide visitors with an even richer experience, connecting them to the legacy of Charles Piazzi Smyth and the monumental role this site has played in both Edinburgh's heritage and the history of navigation.”

The Nelson Monument, designed by architect Robert Burn in the shape of an upturned telescope, has stood on Calton Hill for over 200 years. The monument’s Timeball, added in 1853 by Charles Piazzi Smyth, astronomer royal for Scotland, was once crucial for ships navigating the Firth of Forth and Port of Leith, helping them to adjust their clocks for accurate navigation.

The Timeball was raised daily before 1pm and lowered at precisely 1pm, with the One O’Clock Gun at Edinburgh Castle providing an audible signal.

The current exhibition inside the monument highlights the life and achievements of Charles Piazzi Smyth, a pioneering figure in astronomy, photography, and Egyptology. His innovative work at Calton Hill contributed significantly to global astronomical practices.