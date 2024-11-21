Ian Rankin to name character in new bestseller after highest bidder at auction

Funds will go towards supporting survivors of torture in the UK

Scottish authors Ian Rankin, Douglas Stuart and Gill Paul will name a character in their next bestseller after the highest bidder at an auction today run by a literary festival campaigning against torture.

Author Ian Rankin will name a character in his next bestseller after the winner at an auction in aid of Freedom from Torture. | Hamish Brown

The UK-based charity Freedom from Torture is holding the auction as part of its annual literary festival at a storytelling event hosted by actor and comedian Miles Jupp at London Library, featuring readings from writers and poets including Julian Barnes, Victoria Hislop, Brian Bilston, and Margaret Busby.

The literary auction includes more than 30 prizes including the chance to become a named character in the next bestseller by Rankin, Stuart and Paul, along with works by other authors including Michael Morpurgo, Ann Cleeves, Robert Harris and Adele Parks. Original artwork from Quentin Blake and Mark Haddon, hand-drawn bookmarks and signed first-editions from the likes of Margaret Atwood and Julian Barnes are also up for grabs.

All funds raised will go directly to supporting survivors of torture in the UK.

Ian Rankin said: "I am supporting Freedom from Torture because it is such a crucial charity. It appals me that we live in a world where torture is still commonplace. No human being should ever have to live in fear of torture. That's why I am auctioning the right to be a character in a future book. I do hope people will dig deep!"

Leading authors supporting the charity Freedom from Torture in a literary auction. | Freedom from Torture

Scottish author Gill Paul, who has written 13 international bestsellers and is a charity committee member, said:

"Freedom from Torture supports those who've experienced the worst humanity is capable of, and helps them to celebrate their creativity – the best of humanity – through programmes like Write to Life.”

Author Julian Barnes said: “I have been a patron of Freedom from Torture for over 25 years and sadly their work is just as vital as ever. Those who have been tortured often - literally - lose their voices and cannot speak of what has happened to them. Writing helps unlock what they can tell us, and incredible programmes like Write to Life help to communicate their stories.”