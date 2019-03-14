Ian Blackford accuses Labour of cowardice over People’s Vote

Have your say

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has accused Labour of cowardice for refusing to back another referendum.

He said: “A shiver has run down the front bench of the Labour Party looking for a spine to run up and it has not found one.”

Labour MP Paul Sweeney (Glasgow North East) protested, saying today’s SNP amendment was “vexatious” and that he supported a People’s Vote but “at a time we can maximise support in this House to secure it”.

But Mr Blackford accused him of “weasel words” and selling out the people of Scotland.

• READ MORE: Calls for David Mundell to resign intensify following Brexit vote