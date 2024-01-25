Covid Inquiry LIVE: Humza Yousaf and Liz Lloyd to give evidence amid WhatsApp row
Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf to appear at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry today.
Welcome to The Scotsman live blog where our politics team will provide updates on today's Covid Inquiry.
Liz Lloyd does not have her WhatsApps from the start of the pandemic until September 2020.
Liz Lloyd says there are not vast numbers of WhatsApps between her and Ms Sturgeon during the first lockdown because she attended St Andrew’s House “the vast majority of days, including Saturdays and Sundays”.
She said she would be there until late at night, as would Nicola Sturgeon, so the majority of discussions happened in person and WhatsApp messages tended to be focused on the logistics of media briefings.
Liz Lloyd says when submitting her WhatsApp messages to the official government record, she did not transcribe them verbatim. She says she treated them the same way as she would a conversation between her and the First Minister.
Liz Lloyd is now being asked about retaining WhatsApp messages and the government’s policy on this.
She said: “In relation to records management policy it has always been my understand for the need to, whatever form the communications take, to put salient material into the official record.
“It is useless on my form, it achieves nothing sitting on my phone, it needs to be on the government system for it to have any effect.
“To the best of my recollection I am not familiar with the mobile messaging policy.”
Lady Hallett has now asked Liz Lloyd if she had ever seen the government guidance which others had followed which said WhatsApps should be deleted.
Ms Lloyd said: “I can’t be categoric, but I have no recollection of reading that policy at any point in time.
“Private secretaries would send notices to remind you to manage your inboxes, but I have no recollection of having seen that policy.”
Lady Hallett then asked if she would have deleted her messages had she seen this guidance.
Ms Lloyd said: “I don’t think I would, certainly not intentionally.”
We have now been told Liz Lloyd was the first person in the Scottish Government to submit her WhatsApp messages. When the inquiry publicly called for government WhatsApps to be handed over in November 2023, Ms Lloyd was still the only government official to hand over her WhatsApps.
She voluntarily handed over messages between herself and Nicola Sturgeon from 1st September 2020 and 16th March 2021 in July 2023.
In November 2023 she the handed over other WhatsApps between her and Ms Sturgeon from 31st August 2020 to 1st September 2020, and additional messages between her, former health secretary Jeane Freeman, former education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, and former finance secretary Kate Forbes.
We are now discussing the first death in Scotland from Covid-19.
It was decided to not reveal this was a French man who had travelled to Scotland to attend a rugby match.
Liz Lloyd says this was because of family issues or issues with the French Consulate.
The inquiry says by saying this man was a “patient under the care of NHS Lothian” gave the impression this was a local man rather than a French man.
Mr Tariq asks if this is evidence of the Scottish Government “covering up uncomfortable information” in the early days of the pandemic.
Ms Lloyd says this is “inaccurate”.
Having a 10 minute breather now - back at 11.30am.
Former Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood was very conscious about patient confidentiality and didn’t want to reveal too much information about the Nike conference because it would be easy to find the people who were infected.
This was particularly because the first Covid patient in Scotland had media on their doorstep.
Liz Lloyd says her preference would have been to say a number of cases at the beginning were connected to the Nike conference.
There were 71 delegates at the conference which was held in Edinburgh.
Liz Lloyd now says early in the pandemic there were arguments people should have known more about certain events and certain cases.
We are now being shown an email exchange about a Nike conference on 25th to 27th of February 2020.
In an email it says they are conscious a number of Scottish cases connect to one event (the Nike conference), and suggested it could be reassuring for the public to understand this, saying it is a “legitimate public interest matter”.
