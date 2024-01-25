Liz Lloyd is now being asked about retaining WhatsApp messages and the government’s policy on this.

She said: “In relation to records management policy it has always been my understand for the need to, whatever form the communications take, to put salient material into the official record.

“It is useless on my form, it achieves nothing sitting on my phone, it needs to be on the government system for it to have any effect.

“To the best of my recollection I am not familiar with the mobile messaging policy.”

Lady Hallett has now asked Liz Lloyd if she had ever seen the government guidance which others had followed which said WhatsApps should be deleted.

Ms Lloyd said: “I can’t be categoric, but I have no recollection of reading that policy at any point in time.

“Private secretaries would send notices to remind you to manage your inboxes, but I have no recollection of having seen that policy.”

Lady Hallett then asked if she would have deleted her messages had she seen this guidance.