Huge Wildlife Watch of Loch Ness to take place to document its animals and plants

Last summer, The Loch Ness Centre hosted one of the largest ever hunts for Nessie. Over the course of the weekend, thousands of people took part, searching for the elusive creature that has captured the world’s imagination. Results from the weekend included an influx of mysterious sightings and unexplained noises, furthering the belief that something is out there waiting to be discovered.

This Spring, The Loch Ness Centre is embarking on another exhilarating journey as they delve into the mysteries in and around the famous loch. From March 29th to November 3rd, the Centre will be conducting research to map and photograph the vibrant wildlife thriving around the Scottish waters.

The Loch Ness Centre is asking both locals and visitors to join the search in attempt to uncover the secrets of Loch Ness and document the magnificent deer, graceful salmon, enigmatic eels, or perhaps even the legendary monster.

With the new season on the horizon, The Loch Ness Centre is gearing up to welcome a flurry of new visitors eager to learn more about the iconic loch and its history. Spring is synonymous with new life and budding nature, the perfect time for The Loch Ness Centre to launch its Wildlife Watch and encourage people, from near and far, to look out for the beauty and abundance of wildlife in and around the Loch.

The Scottish Highlands is home to a variety of amazing wildlife and eager eyes may witness playful otters, majestic buzzards and kites, whimsical red squirrels, and the awe-inspiring flights of eagles and ospreys. Participants are being asked to report on what they see and when, alongside further details such as the weather conditions and the loch’s surface water condition, with all findings being logged for the final report in November. Where possible watchers are being asked to take a photo of any findings.

The warmer weather also facilitates the return of the Deepscan Cruises, giving visitors the opportunity to climb onboard with Captain Alistair Matheson, to search the water right from the source. This one-of-a-kind, intimate experience takes guests on a journey across the incredible body of water, to witness the breath-taking beauty of Urquhart Castle and search the depths of the loch using world-class sonar equipment on board.

Paul Nixon, General Manager of the Loch Ness Centre, said: “We’re so excited to be launching our Wildlife Watch. When talking about Loch Ness we instantly think of Nessie, yet there are so many other amazing creatures right on our doorstep here in Loch Ness. We encourage everybody to take part in spotting some of Scotland’s amazing wildlife and who knows what else, or who else, you might see along the way! We can’t wait to see what people find and document, to give us a better understanding of what we share this amazing place with.”

Anyone can join the adventure and be part of the Wildlife Watch, whether that’s from onboard the Deepscan or watching from the loch shores. To take part, wildlife watchers can fill in the form and attach your image or video: https://lochness.com/wildlife-watch/