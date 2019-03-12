Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when Storm Gareth will hit Scotland with strong winds and heavy rain

Have your say

The weather of late has turned wet and windy, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for wind to Scotland as Storm Gareth sweeps the UK.

Tuesday (12 March) will see sunshine and blustery showers, with some heavy thunder possible, and snow on the mountains.

There will be more prolonged showers from mid afternoon with gales developing, becoming severe across the west coast. Maximum temperature 7C.

The evening will see frequent heavy showers with gales or severe gales, especially along the west coast with gusts to 75mph.

The Met Office said: “Strong west to northwesterly winds are expected from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday with possible transport disruption.”

What to expect from this weather warning

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.

Hour-by-hour forecast of when Storm Gareth will hit Scotland with strong winds.

21:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 44mph

22:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 48mph

23:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 49mph

Wednesday (13 March)

00:00 - Heavy, 6C. Wind gust: 49mph

01:00 - Heavy rain, 7C. Wind gust: 49mph

02:00 - Heavy shower, 7C. Wind gust: 51mph

03:00 - Heavy shower, 6C. Wind gust: 45mph

04:00 - Light shower, 6C. Wind gust: 43mph

05:00 - Light shower, 6C. Wind gust: 44mph

06:00 - Light shower, 6C. Wind gust: 40mph

07:00 - Light shower, 6C. Wind gust: 42mph

08:00 - Sunny intervals, 7C. Wind gust: 41mph

09:00 - Sunny intervals, 7C. Wind gust: 40mph

10:00 - Sunny intervals, 8C. Wind gust: 42mph

11:00 - Sunny intervals, 9C. Wind gust: 45mph

12:00 - Sunny intervals, 9C. Wind gust: 47mph

13:00 - Sunny intervals, 9C. Wind gust: 48mph

14:00 - Sunny intervals, 9C. Wind gust: 44mph

15:00 - Sunny intervals, 9C. Wind gust: 43mph