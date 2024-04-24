Military horses have bolted through central London, leaving four people needing hospital treatment.

A number of people, including army personnel, were injured when chaos erupted on Wednesday as seven of the animals got loose. The London Ambulance Service said it had treated four people across three separate incidents in Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square and the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street, after the horses ran amok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A serviceman was thrown from his horse in Buckingham Palace Road and one of the loose animals smashed into a taxi waiting outside the Clermont Hotel, shattering the windows.

Two horses were seen running in the road near Aldwych, one of which appeared to be covered in blood, and later near the Limehouse tunnel, before they were recaptured by City of London Police.

The casualties were treated in three incidents that took place in the space of just ten minutes. A horse also crashed into a parked double-decker tour bus, smashing the windscreen, and one crashed into a taxi, but no-one was hurt.

An army spokesperson said: “A number of military working horses became loose during routine exercise this morning. All of the horses have now been recovered and returned to camp.

“A number of personnel and horses have been injured and are receiving the appropriate medical attention.”

Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Pictures and videos of two of the animals running amok around London were shared on social media, one of which showed a black 4×4 with blue lights following two of the animals between Tower Bridge and Limehouse tunnel.