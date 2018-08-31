Homebase creditors vote to shut ten Scottish stores

Have your say

Homebase is pressing ahead with the closure of ten Scotland stores as part of a restructure of the embattled retailer.

A company voluntary arrangement (CVA) put together by Homebase has today been approved.

A total of almost 96 per cent of the company’s creditors voted in favour of the arrangement.

Two stores will shut in Aberdeen under the announced closures, with other outlets to go in Dundee, East Kilbride, Greenock, Hawick, Inverness, Pollokshaws, Robroyston and Stirling.

Forty-two DIY stores are closing in total nationwide.

The outlets are expected to shut either late this year or early 2019.

Homebase chief executive Damian McGloughlin said: “We are pleased that an overwhelming majority of our creditors, including such a proportion of landlords, have supported the plans laid out in the CVA.

“We now have the platform to turn the business around and return to profitability.

“This has been a difficult time for many of our team members and I am very grateful for their continued support and hard work.

“We can look to the future with great confidence, and we will be working closely with our suppliers to capitalise on the opportunities we see in the home improvement market in the UK and Ireland.”

Here’s the full list of stores closing in Scotland:

- Aberdeen Bridge of Don

- Aberdeen Portlethen

- Dundee

- East Kilbride

- Greenock

- Hawick

- Inverness

- Pollokshaws

- Robroyston

- Stirling