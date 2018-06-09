Home in Lenzie bursts into flames after lightning strike

Have your say

A house in Lenzie, near Glasgow, has gone up in flames after being struck by lightning as thunderstorms batter parts of Scotland.

Fire crews raced to the address in Corn Mill Road in the East Dunbartonshire town earlier tonight and eyewitnesses reported flames and smoke billowing from the building’s roof.

It is believed the blaze started after lightning struck the roof of the home.

Over 30mm of rain was forecast today as thunderstorms hit Glasgow and other parts of the West.

Local rail services have been affected, with Bishopbriggs suffering from local flooding.

A police spokeswoman told Glasgow Live: “We can confirm Scottish Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene now at Corn Mill Road.”