Hit sitcom Gavin & Stacey returning to TV this year, James Corden reveals

Hit sitcom Gavin & Stacey is returning for a one-off Christmas special.

The show, starring Mathew Horne and Joanna Page and created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, will be back on BBC One.

Writers Jones and Corden revealed they had secretly been plotting to bring the much-loved sitcom back.

"Over the last 10 years we've talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey - where they might be today and what their lives might look like.

"So, in secret, we took the plunge and wrote this one-hour special," they said.

"We've loved revisiting Barry and Essex again, and bringing the characters back together has been a joy.

"We're so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen."

Corden and Jones will return to their roles as Smithy and Nessa, alongside the other supporting cast - Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman.

Gavin & Stacey aired over three series, plus a Christmas special, from 2007 to 2010 on the BBC.

It told the story of Gavin (Horne), from Essex, and Stacey (Page), from Barry in Wales, who fell in love and married after speaking on the phone to each other every day at work.

The 2010 New Year's Day finale was watched by more than 10.2 million viewers.

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, said: "Everyone at the BBC is hugely excited to be welcoming back Gavin and Stacey to BBC One this Christmas.

"We can't wait to see what's happened to everyone over the last nine years and what's next for one of the nation's favourite comedy families."

The sitcom was a breakthrough hit for BBC Three and eventually moved to BBC One.

Corden went on to find fame in the US as host of The Late Late Show, best known for its Carpool Karaoke segment.