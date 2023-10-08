Part of a historic building in Cumbria has collapsed into a river. A section of the back of the Old Courthouse in Cockermouth has fallen away, including the back walls over three floors, sections of flooring and parts of the roof.

The bridge over the River Cocker has been closed after the collapse and people are being urged to avoid the area.

The Environment Agency said that although the building collapsed near the flood walls, the walls remain intact and the town's flood risk has not increased as a result. No-one is believed to have been injured as a result of the collapse.

A Cumberland Council spokesperson said: "The Old Courthouse is an iconic building in Cockermouth and we share local residents' sadness following the recent partial collapse of the building. We are working with emergency services and partners to do all we can to assess the damage and take immediate steps to protect public safety.

The partially-collapsed Old Courthouse building in Cockermouth (Pic: Cumberland Council/PA Wire)

"The bridge over the River Cocker has been closed as a precautionary measure and screening will be installed. Please avoid the area and follow any diversions in place. There have been no reports of any injuries and although some debris has landed into the river, the river is still flowing.