Hiker, 31, reported missing after camping in the Highlands has been found

Katharine Hay
By Katharine Hay

Rural affairs correspondent

Comment
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 11:47 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 13:19 BST
The backpacker has been traced safe and well.

A 31-year-old hiker who was reported missing since he set off to wild camp in the Highlands has been found.

Stuart Phillips had been reported missing while he was hiking in Fort William.

His family said they had not heard from the traveller, from Cheshire, since Wednesday.

Relatives of Mr Phillips and Police Scotland have since confirmed the hiker has been found.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Stuart Phillips, 31, who was reported missing from Cheshire and believed to be in the Lochaber area has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”

