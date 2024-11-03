Hiker, 31, reported missing after camping in the Highlands has been found
A 31-year-old hiker who was reported missing since he set off to wild camp in the Highlands has been found.
Stuart Phillips had been reported missing while he was hiking in Fort William.
His family said they had not heard from the traveller, from Cheshire, since Wednesday.
Relatives of Mr Phillips and Police Scotland have since confirmed the hiker has been found.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Stuart Phillips, 31, who was reported missing from Cheshire and believed to be in the Lochaber area has been traced safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”
