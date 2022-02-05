Police were called to the A833 at Culnakirk, near Drumnadrochit, around 10.45am on Friday.

A silver Honda Jazz and a white Volkswagen Tiguan, that was towing a 14ft Ifor Williams trailer, had collided at the scene.

A 41-year-old man, the driver of the Honda Jazz, and the car’s front seat passenger, a 33-year-old woman, were both taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.

A woman is in a critical condition after a serious road crash on the A833 near Drumnadrochit (Photo: Google Maps).

The man’s condition is described as stable, however, the woman’s condition is described as critical.

The driver of the Volkswagen Tiguan was not injured, according to Police Scotland.

The road near Drumnadrochit was closed following the incident and re-opened at around 4.40pm.

Police Scotland has appealed for information following the serious crash.

Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to get in touch and those with dash-cam footage that could assist in the investigation are urged to come forward.

Road Policing Sergeant Angus Macleod said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and can help with our enquiries to establish the full circumstances to get in touch.

“In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone who can assist officers is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1009 of Friday, 4 February, 2022.

