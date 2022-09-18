Philippa Grant, of Rothiemurchus, died on Friday in a collision between the Audi she was driving and a coach on the A9 near Slochd, some 17 miles south of Inverness.

Paying tribute to the 73-year-old, her family said they would “miss her terribly”.

“Philippa was a fun and loving mother and grandmother, a life force who will be hugely missed by our family, friends and all who came in contact with her,” Ms Grant’s family said in a statement released through Police Scotland.

“She will be so fondly remembered for the energy and enthusiasm that she ploughed into a career that spanned business, charity and tourism whilst bringing up a family.”

Ms Grant was pronounced dead at the scene, police officers said, and eight coach passengers were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where they were treated for minor injuries and later released.

The incident happened at about 7.45pm and crash detectives shut the road until 4am the following day.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said the thoughts of Police Scotland “are very much with Philippa’s family at this very difficult time”.

“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who can assist, who has not already spoken to officers, to please get in touch,” he said.