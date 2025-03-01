Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left the White House after an explosive meeting with Donald Trump which has shocked the world.
His departure on Friday afternoon came after Mr Trump cut short talks over the deal and shouted at Ukraine's leader during an extraordinary meeting in the Oval Office, berating him for "gambling with millions of lives" and suggesting his actions could trigger World War Three.
After the meeting, global leaders took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to show support for Zelensky and Ukraine.
1. Australia
The Prime Minister of Australia tweeted: "For three years Australia has proudly supported the brave people of Ukraine in their struggle to defend their sovereignty against the brutality of Russian aggression and in support of international law.
"Australia stands with Ukraine"
2. New Zealand
Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon said: "New Zealand remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine as it defends itself in a war that Russia started.
"It's mounting the defence of a proud, democratic and sovereign nation, but also the defence of international law."
3. Slovenia
Slovenia's President wrote: "Slovenia upholds the principles and respect of international law and international relations.
"What we witnessed in the Oval Office today undermines these values and the foundations of diplomacy. We stand firmly in support of Ukraine's sovereignty.
"We repeat, Russia is the aggressor. It is imperative that we nurture and protect democratic ideals, ensuring they are reflected in our actions and interactions on the global stage. It is time for Europe to take the lead on the path to peace in Ukraine.
"With respect for international law, UN Charter, fairness and above all … decency."
4. Belgium
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said: "We stand behind Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in their historic fight to defend themselves against an unprovoked Russian aggression.
"Their fight is our fight. United we are strong."