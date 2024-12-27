Here are the travel content creator and cosplayer named Scotland’s 'most influential' TikTokers
Travel content creator Bryan Millar Walker and cosplayer Millie Graham are two of Scotland’s most influential TikTokers, according to new research.
Marketing and PR agency Spey announced Mr Walker as the most influential Scot on TikTok, with Ms Graham in second place.
Mr Walker’s TikTok account, titled bryanmillarwalker, has 426,000 followers and an engagement rate of 13.43 per cent on his posts.
Ms Graham’s cosplay account, whatsername1.0, has 2.6 million followers and an engagement rate of 13.06, per cent while island-based influencer Niamh MacKinnon (niamhmackinnon) came in third with an engagement rate of 12.19 per cent among her 260,500 followers.
Spey analysed Scottish TikTok influencers with more than 100,000 followers, ranking them not based on the number of followers, but on the percentage who engage with their posts.
The remaining top 10, in order, were trans activist and lifestyle creator Eddie Walker (eddiefadewalker), musician Calum Bowie (calumbowiemusic), Gaelic singer Nati Dreddd (natidreddd), fitness and health creator Graeme Tomlinson (thefitnesschef_), comedian Kim Blythe (kbfilms92), musician Stephanie Cheape (cheapeofficial) and singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.
Spey’s head of digital, Chris MacRae, said: “Each year, our ranking reveals more than just who’s trending – it shows how digital culture is continually reinventing our understanding of influence.
“Scotland’s top TikTokers are no longer defined purely by follower counts; they draw their power from creativity, authenticity and a knack for reflecting our shifting collective tastes.
“The surge in engagement rates this year suggests that audiences crave real connections.
“It’s fitting that our number one spot belongs to a creator who uses the platform to celebrate Scotland’s stories, bringing our country’s unique charm to a global audience.”
Spey worked with influencer marketing platform Modash to gather the results.
Ryan Prior, head of marketing at Modash, said: “It’s great to see some of last year’s top 10 still thriving on TikTok, including Bryan and Eddie.
“It’s worth acknowledging that, since last year, we updated the engagement rate calculation to consider views rather than followers.
“That’s particularly important on TikTok, since many views come from outside of the creator’s follower base.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.