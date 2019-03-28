Here are all the drugs killing your sex drive

Drugs from aspirin to paracetamol can have side effects that go far beyond their intended use.

For those taking pills on a regular basis to help with long-term conditions, the issues of unwanted side effects affect their daily lives.

Some drugs have one particularly unwanted side effect which mean they could be killing you sex drive.

Anti-anxiety drugs

Valium, Ativan and Mogadon are known as benzodiazepines and are used to treat anxiety, help tackle panic attacks, and insomnia.

These types of drugs have well-documented side effects including dizziness, drowsiness, poor co-ordination and feelings of depression.

However they can also lead to a loss of libido or a disinterest in sex. In rare cases, they can even lead to erectile dysfunction.

It is dangerous to take yourself off anti-anxiety drugs quickly, so consult a doctor before you do.

Anti-acid drugs

Anti-acid medicines such as cimetidine and ranitidine which are taken to control the amount of acid produced by the stomach are taken to treat conditions such as ulcers.

However, the have been reported to cause erectile dysfunction and even gynecomastea, or the development of 'manboobs', in men.

Contraception

Not only does contraception help avoid any surprise pregnancies and the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases, some types can cause a drop in libido.

Women taking the mini pill, combined pill, injection, implant, contraceptive ring or hormonal intrauterine device have reported a drop in libido within six months of taking the drugs.

This can subside, however, once the body has become used to the new hormone levels.

Anti-depressants

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) increase the amount of serotonin in the brain and are used to help treat depression and other mental illnesses.

However, the NHS lists a low sex drive as one of the side effects to this type of drug.

The medicines can also cause problems achieving orgasm during sex or masturbation and, in men, can cause erectile dysfunction.

Beta-blockers

Used to lower blood pressure to reduce the risk of heart disease, and are used to help treat those suffering from angina and irregular heartbeats.

The NHS states that the drugs can, in rare cases, cause a low sex drive, insomnia, depression and erectile dysfunction.