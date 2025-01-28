Help us to launch the next chapter for Streetreads charity

​​An organisation offering support and hope to hundreds of vulnerable people in Edinbugh needs a new home, says Lorraine McGrath

Rachel told us the story of Streetreads, how she met someone who was begging on the streets of Edinburgh and offered to buy them a sandwich. “Could you buy me a book?” was the response, one that surprised and delighted Rachel, herself a very keen reader. So Rachel bought a book and then set about handing out books to people on the streets of Edinburgh. This grew arms and legs, old phone boxes were utilised and bookshops helped out. Rachel’s dream for Streetreads was very clear, she hoped to open a Streetreads library.

As a charity who believe in safe places, support and hope for people experiencing homelessness, we completely bought into Rachel’s dream and vision and, after securing funding, we were delighted we could make that happen.

Streetreads Library opened in August 2021 in the basement of the City Of Edinburgh Methodist Church on Nicholson Square. To be honest, it didn’t quite work at first. The number of people visiting was low, and while quality is as important as quantity, we knew we were missing something. The answer came from public libraries, safe places with all kinds of workshops, classes and courses, as well as providing people with access to the digital world.

The Streetreads Library grew from the simple act of buying a book for a homeless person (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

A trial run of a workshop called Wellbeing Wednesdays provided a blueprint for the future and extended the power of Streetreads to benefit even more vulnerable individuals in even more ways. Providing food and a variety of support workshops all in one place on the one day soon brought people through the door. Police Scotland reported a dramatic fall in street based disorder on the 15 Wednesdays that we held our events.

Over time, we gathered the resources and funding to spread Wellbeing Wednesday over the course of the week. We have had great support from Edinburgh businesses including Better World Books, The Portobello Bookshop and Lighthouse Bookshop. Best selling author Ian Rankin and international musician Ricky Ross have also both kindly given their support, sometimes even in person!

Streetreads offered mental health support, creative writing, arts and educational opportunities, advice, community and hope, as well as the opportunity to find a quiet, warm, safe space to read, get a cup of tea and have a chat. As a result 150-200 people were accessing Streetreads every week.

With the declaration of a housing emergency and high numbers of people rough sleeping or in emergency or temporary accommodation often for years at a time, it was the perfect time. Streetreads was a safe place for people to go. It’s non-judgemental and focused on people and relationships.

Lorraine McGrath is Simon Community Scotland CEO

Sadly, towards the end of 2024, we were given notice to vacate the premises. Despite pleas to extend the notice period until we could find a new home we closed the doors on Friday, 17 January. We are now putting everything into storage ahead of vacating our home on Friday 31 January and searching for a new home. Not an easy task, and early conversations indicate this will cost an extra £30,000 per annum.

Streetreads is an independent service, with no public funding. We have plans to develop the service further in the years ahead, but to keep going with the increased rent, the cost will be £100,000 per annum. If any individuals, businesses or indeed landlords are in a position to contribute to the running costs of Streetreads for any period, please do get in touch. With up to 100 people rough sleeping in Edinburgh and over 5000 people living in homelessness accommodation, the need for safe spaces has never been greater and Streetreads can provide exactly that.