Hedgehog released back into wild after hydrotherapy

A hedgehog that received hydrotherapy at the SSPCA rescue centre has been released back into the wild after making a full recovery.

The charity released ‘Phelps’ back into the wild in the Angus area, where he will be supported with food for as long as he is in the garden he was released into.

Phelps received hydrotherapy at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre.

Centre Manager Colin Seddon said, “Phelps arrived into our care last November unable to move his hind legs.

“Our vet advised physiotherapy and because hedgehogs curl up when scared, we decided to place him in a shallow bath of water. He was closely supervised by Nicola Turnbull, our head of small mammals, and was able to build up strength in his hind legs without having to bear any weight.

“After 146 days in our care, Phelps made a full recovery and was released on 1 April.”

Colin went on to say, “Phelps was microchipped before leaving the centre so we will be able to track if he needs our help again in the future.

“All of our hedgehogs will be microchipped before being released this year so we can identify if they come back into our care. This will give us important feedback such as how well they have integrated back into the wild and how long they have survived.

“Tracking is something we would like to introduce for all of the wild animals we release in the future.”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of a wild animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.