Heavy rain blasts Scotland, disrupts Aberdeen Mela Festival and Bute Fest

Heavy rain and strong winds have affected festivals and events across Scotland.

The Aberdeen Mela festival due to take place in the city’s Westburn Park on Sunday was cancelled as a result of the poor weather.

People in Edinburgh brave the rain as the weekend turns out to be a wash out across most of the UK. picture: Swns

In a statement, the Aberdeen Multicultural Centre said: “Due to the weather forecasts for the day and current conditions at Westburn Park, we unfortunately will not be able to proceed with this year’s Mela festival.

“The weather forecasts present potential risks and the safety of everyone who would have been here today is of paramount importance to us.

“Thank you all for your help and support in preparing for this year’s event and we know this is disappointing news for us all.”

On the island of Bute the annual Bute Fest music festival was also affected, with high winds forcing the closure of the site on Saturday night.

Organisers posted on Twitter: “Unfortunately the very strong winds have caused us to close the site for safety reasons.

“If you are in the campsite and have tent related issues / no where to stay please come to the welfare or staff catering tent in the campsite and we will look after you.”

The site reopened and the festival got under way again on Sunday.

Meanwhile, yacht owners have been warned to take care after four vessels ran into trouble in poor weather near Oban.

Coastguards warned of “challenging” conditions including strong winds and big tides in the area, which is currently hosting the West Highland Yachting Week event.

In the first incident on Saturday, three people were rescued by the Oban RNLI lifeboat after their yacht ran aground at Puilladobhrain Anchorage, just south of Oban, at about 10.30pm.

Half an hour later Oban Coastguard Rescue Team attended after another yacht with one person on board reported dragging its anchor in Loch Feochan, also south of Oban.

The team was stood down after an improvement in the weather allowed the yacht to regain its anchor.

A third yacht with one person and a dog on board made a mayday call at midnight after running aground at the island of Lismore. The Oban lifeboat was again called out but the vessel refloated on the rising tide.

Another yacht reported dragging its anchor at about 1.15am on Sunday at Loch Aline with the Tobermory lifeboat dispatched to tow it back to shore.

Graham Cay, senior maritime operations officer with HM Coastguard, said: “It’s been a challenging night for yacht owners. The weather’s not been great and looks to continue like this today.

“We advise yacht owners to take care when anchoring to ensure they have good holding, a number were caught out by stronger winds and big tides.

“Also make sure you’ve got a means of contacting us if you get into trouble and adequate provisions and safety equipment.

“All the yachts which got into trouble last night were able to call us and did have all the things they needed.

“Our advice is as always to make sure you have personal locator beacons and other safety equipment to alert us if things do go wrong.”