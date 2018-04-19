Heatwave over: Scotland set for sub zero temperatures

Many Scots basked in sunshine today, but sadly the warmth will not last.

The short bursts of sunshine we’ve enjoyed this week will end, with sub zero temperatures and snowfall anticipated in high areas of the country.

Experts at The Weather Channel warned that the mercury could drop to -2C in areas by the middle of next week, causing air frosts in rural regions that are a complete contradiction to this week’s summer temperatures.

The Weather Channel says: “Predictions for the middle of next week ​indicate sleet and snow flurries falling across the country​,​ from ​the Welsh hills to the ​Pennines and north ​Scottish mountains​,​ as ​a ​cooler ​snap grips ​Britain.

“Temperatures are expected to fall after the weekend with widespread outbreaks of rain and blustery showers on the cards for large parts of the UK.”

Ice is anticipated in parts of Scotland next week.

Leon Brown, chief forecaster at The Weather Channel, said: “The beginning of the change will be this Sunday as cooler Atlantic air moves eastwards.

“This may trigger some heavy downpours over eastern England during Sunday afternoon. We will have to watch out for flash flooding locally.”

The balmy blast will come to an end this weekend with unsettled conditions returning and a high chance of rain.

Scottish cities should avoid freezing conditions but residents in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee will still feel a bite in the air as temperatures plummet to 4-5C.