Heartbroken dad of Scottish soldier who died doing army fitness test says: 'my son was unlawfully killed'

Have your say

The heartbroken dad of a young Scottish soldier who collapsed and died while undergoing an army fitness test on a hot summer's day claims his son was 'unlawfully killed'.

Corporal Joshua Hoole, 26, was taking part in an annual assessment in Brecon, Wales, in 2016 when his body gave out.

Serviceman Cpl Hoole, who was from Ecclefechan in Dumfries and Galloway, was carrying 25kg of equipment when he collapsed on July 19, 2016 - only 400m from the end of a fitness course.

Cpl Hoole's inquest began earlier this month and, on the eve of its conclusion tomorrow, his dad Philip Hoole has urged the coroner to "get to the truth".

Serviceman Cpl Hoole, who was from Ecclefechan in Dumfries and Galloway, was carrying 25kg of equipment when he collapsed on July 19, 2016 - only 400m from the end of a fitness course.

READ MORE - Catherine Shaw: British woman's death on Guatemala mountain was accidental



In 2017 a defence service inquiry report concluded Cpl Hoole was a "fit, capable and determined" soldier.

Cpl Hoole's inquest began earlier this month and, on the eve of its conclusion tomorrow, his dad Philip Hoole has urged the coroner to "get to the truth".

It found he died from an undiagnosed underlying medical condition as opposed to a direct result of the fitness test.

Mr Hoole, from Carlisle, Cumbria, has always disputed the conclusion and actively campaigned for a formal inquest into his son's death.

He said: "Having served 24 years in the Armed Forces, it gives me no pleasure in respectfully asking the coroner to return a verdict of unlawful killing.

"I would also respectfully ask the senior coroner to request the Crown Prosecution Service to investigate the charge of corporate manslaughter."

The inquest, being held in Birmingham, began on October 1 and the evidence was formally concluded on Tuesday (22 Oct).

It has seen Army medics and commanding officers answer questions both about the events of that fateful day, but also of Ministry of Defence protocols and procedures.

Mr Hoole said he asked the coroner, Louise Hunt, to rule Cpl Hoole's death as 'exertional heat stoke' which combines exertion with the heat of the sun and rush of adrenaline.

"It's about making the facts clear and being objective," he said.

READ MORE - Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie bailed out father after Scottish castle was repossessed



There are currently no charges laid against any individuals involved in staffing the fitness test which Cpl Hoole was part of.

Coroner Hunt is expected to return her conclusion from 10am tomorrow (Fri).

Cpl Hoole was serving with The Rifles regiment at ITC Catterick at the time of his death,.

Only three years earlier three Army reservists suffered fatal heat illness during an SAS selection march in the Brecon Beacons.