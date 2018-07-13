Class A drugs seized in East Lothian drugs raid following tip off

Police in East Lothian have arrested a man after Class A drugs were seized in Gullane.

Around 10.10am on Wednesday 11th July, a Nissan Qashqai was stopped by road policing officers in East Links Road.

Police were alerted to the issue following a call by a member of the public reporting concerns about the manner in which a vehicle was being driven.

Diamorphine and a quantity of suspected cutting agent, with a potential value of between £10,000 and £55,000, were seized.

Over 60 Diazepam tablets were also recovered.

A 27-year-old man was subsequently charged in connection with drugs supply and road traffic offences and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday 12th July.

Chief Inspector Steven Duncan, Area Commander for East Lothian, said: “This is a fantastic example of the public working with police to tackle criminality on our roads and in our communities.

“We’d urge anyone with information or concerns about crime on the road, or drug offences, to call Police Scotland on 101. Always dial 999 if you witness a crime in progress.”