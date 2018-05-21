Harry’s thanks for ‘stunning’ bride as details of all-night royal party revealed

Prince Harry has thanked his wife’s wedding dress designer for transforming Meghan Markle into an “absolutely stunning” bride as details of the all-night royal partying emerged.

The touching revelation came as reports revealed guests celebrated the couple tying the knot by downing themed cocktails, eating upmarket fast food, watching a spectacular fireworks display and dancing to a celebrity DJ.

But the fun did not stop when Frogmore House – the famous royal home loved by Queen Victoria – closed its doors as some guests are said to have staged an after party at top London hot spot Chiltern Firehouse.

Following the exploits of Saturday night, Harry and Meghan left Windsor Castle yesterday afternoon after being hosted by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh for their wedding weekend.

British designer Clare Waight Keller, who was spotted arranging the Duchess of Sussex’s veil and train just before she processed into St George’s Chapel, said soon after the ceremony Harry had rushed up to praise her efforts. She said: “He came straight up to me and he said ‘oh my God, thank you, she looks absolutely stunning’.”

The bridal gown was simple in a classic white, but the elaborate veil was embroidered with flowers from each of the 53 Commonwealth nations.

Those working on it spent hundreds of hours meticulously sewing and washing their hands every 30 minutes to keep the tulle and threads pristine.

The identity of Meghan’s dress designer was top secret and remained under wraps until Saturday morning. Not even the designer’s husband and children knew.

Ms Waight Keller appeared on the steps of St George’s Chapel when Meghan arrived to ensure her veil and train looked pristine and helped to arrange it before the couple made their exit as husband and wife – a role often performed by the maid of honour. There was no maid of honour as Meghan had not wanted to choose just one person out of her close group of friends.

The Prince of Wales later staged the black-tie evening dinner for his son Harry and new daughter-in-law, who arrived in a environmentally-friendly 1968 Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero that ran on electric power.

Candy floss was on offer for those with a sweet tooth and there was reportedly a cocktail on offer named When Harry Met Meghan – a reference to the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally.