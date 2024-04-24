Harpist and composer Rachel Groves releases new music for lever harp and strings

Lying hidden behind an Edinburgh churchyard, between the shores of Duddingston Loch and the slopes of Arthurs Seat, Dr Neil’s Garden was created by Drs Andrew and Nancy Neil for themselves and their community. During the six years Rachel lived in Edinburgh, it became a haven from city life for her. ‘Dr Neil’s’, scored for lever harp and string quartet, evokes a sense of both the gentle serenity and flourishing life which is found in this place.

Growing up in Aberdeenshire, Rachel is a lever harpist and composer whose style combines love of traditional music with a curiosity to bring this versatile instrument into new spaces and contexts. She is particularly interested in reimagining elements of folk music in contemporary and improvisatory contexts, interdisciplinary art performance and cross-cultural exchange. A graduate from University of Edinburgh and Berklee College of Music, the piece is a reflection of the melting pot of musical styles Rachel has found herself surrounded by over recent years.

