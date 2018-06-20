Guy Verhofstadt: Scotland ‘obliged to follow’ Brexit decision

The European Union’s Chief Negotiator on Brexit has said that despite Scotland voting to remain in the European Union, the country was ‘obliged to follow the decision of the majority’ on Brexit.

Guy Verhofstadt, appearing before the House of Commons’ Brexit committee, told SNP MP Joanna Cherry that while he had sympathy with opposition in Scotland to leaving the EU, the ‘institutional structure’ of the UK meant it was obliged to go with the majority decision.

European Parliament Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

He said: “It’s obvious, everybody sees the contradiction but because of the institutional structure of your country, you are obliged to go with the decision of the majority.

“We have to recognise that for a number of people are bound by a decision they didn’t vote for, that’s the consequence for the region or nation.”

The former Belgian Prime Minister also said that the EU would never interfere in internal UK matters, and appeared to distance himself from previous comments appearing to suggest it would be easy for a newly independent Scotland to join the EU.

In response to Ms Cherry’s questions, Mr Verhofstadt said: “We will not, as I have said from day one, interfere in the institutional debate in Britain, that’s not our job, that’s your job.”

Reminded by Ms Cherry about comments attributed to him where he said there was ‘no great obstacle’ to an indpendent Scotland joining the EU, Mr Verhofstadt replied: “I said that? I don’t remember a tweet about it.”

“In any way, I repeat what I said: I will never ask a negotiator or coordinator for the European Parliament to intervene in the institutional set up of any of the countries involved in this.”

“The SNP yet again claim to be speaking for Scotland; they do not. Just a reminder, more people in Scotland voted to leave the EU than for them in last year’s general election.

“I’m not surprised Ms Cherry obsessed over independence in her questioning. The EU have always said that an independent Scotland would not be fast tracked to membership and will be treated like every other country wishing to be a member.

“They need to get over their obsession and start working together with the UK Government to ensure the best Brexit deal for Scotland.”