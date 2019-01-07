Greggs vegan sausage rolls: Where can I buy one in Scotland?

The arrival of a vegan sausage roll at Greggs has caused quite the stir - but where can you get your hands on one?

Not every Greggs branch is stocking the plant-based snack. Here’s every store selling vegan sausage rolls in Scotland.

The new vegan sausage roll from Greggs has caused plenty of debate (Photo: Greggs)

Cumnock - 7 Townhead Street, KA18 1LE

Edinburgh - 10 Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, EH6 6JJ

Edinburgh - 12 Waverley Mall, EH1 1BQ

Edinburgh - 21 South Bridge, EH1 1LL

Edinburgh - 74 Nicolson Street, EH8 9DT

Glasgow - 1111 Argyle Street, G3 8ND

Glasgow - Unit 3 Buchanan Bus Station, Killermont Street, G2 3NW

Glasgow - Silverburn, Barrhead Road, G53 6AG

Glasgow - 172 Battlefield Road, G42 9JT

Glasgow - 259 Byres Road, G12 8TL

Glasgow - 401 Victoria Road, G42 8RW

Glasgow - Kelvingbridge, Unite Buildings, 6 Gibson Street, G12 8NX

Glasgow - Shawlands, 15 Kilmarnock Road, G41 3YN

Kirkcaldy - Spar Euro Garage, Hendry Road, KY2 5DS

Stirling - Moto, Pirnhall, FK7 8EU

A popular product

The launch of the brand’s vegan sausage roll follows strong consumer demand, including a petition for an alternative to the pork-based classic by PETA more than 12 months ago. It was signed by more than 20,000 people.

The pastry is similar to the original, crisp and fatty – though not made with butter, obviously, but vegetable oil – and inside is a “bespoke Quorn filling”. It costs £1.