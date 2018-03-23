Greggs opens up a Westminster branch

The smell of steak bakes will soon be wafting through the corridors of power after Greggs opened up a branch near the Houses of Parliament.

MPs lauded the advent of the new bakery in Westminster Tube station as “massive news”, with Jeremy Corbyn himself even getting in on the hype.

The Labour leader posted a snap of the unopened shop to his Instagram story at the start of March with the caption: “A Greggs is opening here!”

Last week he seemed to be getting itchy feet as he posted a follow-up snap saying “@greggs_official is still not open” along with a sad face emoji.

But the leader of the opposition won’t have to wait any longer as the store officially opened its doors to famished politicians – and others – this morning.

The news was greeted with rapture from the political community in Westminster.

Ben Bradley, the MP for Mansfield tweeted: “Means I’m going to get fat(ter) – caramel custard donuts all round! #ThisIsAHappyDay”

He added: “In Mansfield Greggs I can get coffee and a bacon buttie for 2 quid! This needs to apply in Westminster too! We can legislate for this…”

Nicholas Soames, the MP for Mid Sussex, said: “#disappointingsmells”

The official Twitter account for the Labour Whips even got in on the action, asking whether the store would sell “stotties”.

“Massive news but key question is whether @greggsofficial Westminster will sell stotties!?” @LabourWhips tweeted. “North East delicacy, a fluffy BIG bread bun but sent from the gods that they only seem to sell in Greggs North of the Wetherby Services store.”

Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to comment on the arrival of the new store. Though, to be fair, she might not have finished her sausage roll yet.

