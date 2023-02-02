Great Western Road closed in both directions as firefighters battle a blaze

Police have closed a main road in Glasgow as firefighters battle a blaze.

Great Western Road is shut in both directions in the Knightswood area due to the fire at a commercial premises.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called out shortly after 8.30am on Thursday and five fire appliances are on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the service said: “We were alerted at 8.34am on Thursday to reports of a building fire at Great Western Road, Glasgow.

“Operations control immediately mobilised two appliances and one aerial appliance to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a fire within a commercial premises.

“A further two appliances were mobilised and crews remain on scene as they work to extinguish the fire.

“No casualties have been reported.”

A Glasgow City Council alert said Great Western Road is closed westbound from Lincoln Avenue and eastbound at Blairdardie Drive.

Police have closed a main road in Glasgow as firefighters battle a blaze.