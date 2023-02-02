News you can trust since 1817
Great Western Road closed in both directions as firefighters battle a blaze

Police have closed a main road in Glasgow as firefighters battle a blaze.

By Laura Paterson
3 minutes ago

Great Western Road is shut in both directions in the Knightswood area due to the fire at a commercial premises.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called out shortly after 8.30am on Thursday and five fire appliances are on the scene.

A spokesman for the service said: “We were alerted at 8.34am on Thursday to reports of a building fire at Great Western Road, Glasgow.

“Operations control immediately mobilised two appliances and one aerial appliance to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a fire within a commercial premises.

“A further two appliances were mobilised and crews remain on scene as they work to extinguish the fire.

“No casualties have been reported.”

A Glasgow City Council alert said Great Western Road is closed westbound from Lincoln Avenue and eastbound at Blairdardie Drive.

Tabard Road is also closed to stop access to the westbound closure within Great Western Road.

