Golden eagle found dead in plastic bag in Scottish forest
Police are investigating after a dead golden eagle was found wrapped in a plastic bag on a forestry track.
Officers said body parts had been removed from the bird, which was discovered on a track off the A81 near Loch Rusky, north east of Port of Monteith in Stirlingshire.
The dead bird was found at around 11am on 30 July this year.
Investigations have been ongoing and police are now appealing to the public for information as they try to establish how the eagle came to be there.
Golden eagles are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1166 of July 30, or to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.
Earlier this year, police launched an investigation into the disappearance of Merrick, a female golden eagle, who they believed had been shot.
However, a recent study by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust found the number of golden eagles tracked flying over Scottish moorlands has doubled in the last year.
