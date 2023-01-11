A number of nearby streets have been cordoned off following the incident, believed to be a crash.
Stockwell Street between Trongate and Osbourne Street, Glassford Street between Ingram Street and Trongate, Trongate between Candleriggs/King Street and Glassford Street have been closed or partially closed as a result of the incident.
Nearby businesses took to social media to confirm they were still open for business.
The Glasgow Photo Gallery tweeted: “Due to serious road accident Glassford Street is currently closed to traffic. The Gallery can still be accessed via Wilson Street.”
Police have been contacted for comment.