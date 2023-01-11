A number of roads in Glasgow have been closed following an incident on Glassford Street.

A number of nearby streets have been cordoned off following the incident, believed to be a crash.

Stockwell Street between Trongate and Osbourne Street, Glassford Street between Ingram Street and Trongate, Trongate between Candleriggs/King Street and Glassford Street have been closed or partially closed as a result of the incident.

Nearby businesses took to social media to confirm they were still open for business.

Glassford Street and surrounding areas have been closed

The Glasgow Photo Gallery tweeted: “Due to serious road accident Glassford Street is currently closed to traffic. The Gallery can still be accessed via Wilson Street.”