The man will appear in court on Wednesday over the street robbery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery of an 86-year-old woman.

The alleged incident took place at 3.30pm on Monday on Bardowie Street in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is due to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The alleged robbery took place in broad daylight.

Detective Constable Mark Milroy said: "Robbery is a serious offence and we understand the impact it can have, particularly on older members of our community.