Glasgow crime: Man arrested after elderly woman, 86, is robbed in broad daylight

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 13:23 BST
The man will appear in court on Wednesday over the street robbery.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery of an 86-year-old woman.

The alleged incident took place at 3.30pm on Monday on Bardowie Street in Glasgow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tens of thousands of Scots receive our daily newsletter - subscribe here today

The man is due to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The alleged robbery took place in broad daylight.placeholder image
The alleged robbery took place in broad daylight.

Detective Constable Mark Milroy said: "Robbery is a serious offence and we understand the impact it can have, particularly on older members of our community.

"I'd like to thank the local community for their support, which has played a role in assisting our enquiries."

Related topics:Glasgow
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice