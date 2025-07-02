Glasgow crime: Man arrested after elderly woman, 86, is robbed in broad daylight
The man will appear in court on Wednesday over the street robbery.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery of an 86-year-old woman.
The alleged incident took place at 3.30pm on Monday on Bardowie Street in Glasgow.
The man is due to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Detective Constable Mark Milroy said: "Robbery is a serious offence and we understand the impact it can have, particularly on older members of our community.
"I'd like to thank the local community for their support, which has played a role in assisting our enquiries."