Glasgow comic wins coveted award named after Sir Billy Connolly

An up and coming stand up comic from Glasgow has won a prestigious award named after one of Scotland’s greatest comedians.

Rosco McClelland was awarded the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow award on the final day of this year’s Glasgow International Comedy Festival, where Sir Billy congratulated him via video message.

The 32 year-old comedian, who has been performing for more than a decade, has won growing plaudits around the world. He becomes the third winner of the prize, following in the footsteps of Susie McCabe and the late Janey Godley.

In the video message sent from his home in Florida, Sir Billy said the level of performances at the festival had been “very high,” and that one of McClelland’s routines had left him laughing.

“I had a good laugh at your thing about the slugs in the bin,” he told McClelland. “I wish you all the very best. I hope your career goes bouncing from strength to strength and that the Glasgow humour goes bounding from strength to strength, as it will.”

Receiving the award, McClelland said the fact that Sir Billy had watched his “silly wee bits of stand up” was “insane” and the “real prize,” adding: “I honestly can’t believe this, I never thought about anything to say but I’m going to Fuerteventura tomorrow so I’m looking forward to that!”

The festival director, Krista MacDonald, Ms McCabe, the 2024 winner, and Elaine C Smith presented McClelland with his award - a glass trophy etched with Sir Billy’s famous self-portrait.

“Rosco McClelland is one of Scotland’s brightest comedic voices and has been entertaining audiences for over a decade with his unique look at the absurdities of everyday life,” Ms MacDonald said. “After being nominated for awards like Best Newcomer back in 2015, to see a homegrown Glaswegian talent like Rosco be honoured with 2025’s Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award is a real testament to his hard work and commitment to his craft.

“Rosco embodies all that is exceptional about Glasgow and its comedy scene; a bold and brave brand of comedy, an unparalleled resilience and warmth and, above all else, an unfailing desire to make people laugh.”

A panel of judges including Alan Cumming collated the seven-strong shortlist, which included Scott Agnew, Paul Black, and Marjolein Robertson, before sending a recommendation to Sir Billy, who made the final decision for this year’s winner.

In an article for The Scotsman last year, McClelland explained how his latest show , Sudden Death, was inspired by a rare heart condition he was born with that causes fast and “chaotic” heartbeats.

The condition, known as Long QT Syndrome, affects up to one in 2,000 people, and McLelland said that given the main risk factors were anxiety, stress, and physical exertion, performing at the Edinburgh Festival was “technically a life-threatening endeavour”