Glasgow city centre road closed due to 'dangerous poster' loose on scaffolding

A busy city centre road has been closed due to fears over a "dangerous/loose poster" that became "partially attached to scaffolding".

Union Street in Glasgow was closed at around 5.45pm after the problem was spotted with the advertising fabric on the structure at Egyptian Halls.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman told PA three crews were dealing with the "dangerous structure/canopy with tarpaulin" at the A-listed building.

A traffic information bulletin from Glasgow City Council said: "Union Street is currently closed to all traffic between Gordon Street and Argyle Street due to a dangerous/loose poster which is now partially attached to scaffolding.

"Emergency services are currently on location and further updates will be issued when more information is known.

"Road users should consider alternate routes and expect congestion on surrounding streets."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman also said they had been notified by the SFRS about the incident.

Officers helped with the initial road closures, which affected many buses going along the road.

Bus firm First Glasgow said on Twitter: "Union Street is currently closed between Gordon Street and Argyle Street due to a dangerous/loose poster which is now partially attached to scaffolding.

"We will keep you updated."

Rail company ScotRail also tweeted: "Travelling from Glasgow Central this evening? The Union Street entrance is closed, whilst @Fire_Scot deal with an issue on the street.

"Please use Gordon Street, Hope Street or Argyle Street entrances which aren't affected."