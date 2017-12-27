Glasgow and Edinburgh will merge to form supercity ‘within decades’

An academic has claimed that Scotland’s two largest cities will merge to become a supercity ‘within decades’.

Professor Roy Thompson, told the Sun, that he had analysed pics taken from space to study the process of amalgamation between the two cities, which can be most closely seen in the continued growth of the overspill towns and villages along the M8, which, according to Thompson, will see them eventually link.

The Professor says his research is based on a theory by geographer and pioneering town planner Patrick Geddes, who first mooted the idea in the 1920s, when he predicted that the two cities would slowly combine to form a new metropolis, which Geddes dubbed ‘Clydeforth’.

Thompson explained that the “amalgamation didn’t happen in Geddes’ lifetime” but he felt that with the current round of “urban sprawl” that it will “soon be upon us”.

The Edinburgh-based academic added that he is hoping to use satelite imagery of the central belt and research regarding the growth of the suburban areas building up on the western side of the capital and the eastern side of Glasgow to pinpoint the exact date when the two will eventually link.

He said in an interview with The Scottish Sun:“I’ve been looking at satellite data to see how large the urban and suburban areas now are. I was astonished by how good a prediction Geddes made a long time ago.

“If you look at his sketch map of what urbanisation would look like it seems to be absolutely spot-on.

“Glasgow was the second city of the Empire and was growing tremendously. He made his prediction just as that came to an end so it never happened in his lifetime.

“But it looks to me that it’s very close. There are all these extra villages now that never used to be there — and they’re all joining up.”

