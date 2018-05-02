Girl ‘serious but stable’ after North Lanarkshire truck crash

A 12-year-old girl is in a serious condition in hospital after being knocked down by a truck.

The crash happened as she was crossing Bruce Street in Plains, North Lanarkshire, at about 6:30pm on Tuesday.

Police said she was struck by a flatbed-style truck with a white cab and was taken to Monklands General Hospital in Airdrie before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. She is described as serious but stable.

A 50-year-old man was arrested but later released pending further inquiries.