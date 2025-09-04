The fashion designer died "surrounded by his loved ones".

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91.

Armani, who dressed celebrities including Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Cate Blanchett and Lady Gaga, was one of the most influential and globally famous designers of the late 20th century.

His company announced the news in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani.”

A funeral chamber will be set up in Milan on Saturday and Sunday, it added, which will be followed by a private ceremony on an unspecified date.

Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91. | SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Giorgio Armani formed his company, Armani, in 1975, which eventually expanded into music, sport, and luxury hotels.

By 2001, Armani was acclaimed as the most successful designer of Italian origin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is often accredited with spearheading red carpet fashion and was planning a major event during Milan Fashion Week this month to mark 50 years of his brand.

Armani was also known as the “richest queer person in the world”.

Born in the northern Italian town of Piacenza on July 11, 1934, Armani described his family as growing up with not much money but his school friends would be jealous of his clothes, which were all handmade by his mother.

He said later in his career that he was always inspired by his parents’ “inner elegance”, even though they couldn’t afford luxury items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His company announced the news in a statement on Thursday. | Getty Images

The designer told The Financial Times in the years before his death that he was afraid to die because he would no longer be in control of his namesake label.

In 2023, he said: “I know Giorgio Armani, the company, is identified with me, so it is my responsibility to make sure this will continue and that the company will have a footprint that will resemble il signor Armani.”

A statement on the brand’s Instagram page added that Armani “worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections and the many ongoing future projects".