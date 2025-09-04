Giorgio Armani dead: Iconic Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies aged 91
Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91.
Armani, who dressed celebrities including Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Cate Blanchett and Lady Gaga, was one of the most influential and globally famous designers of the late 20th century.
His company announced the news in a statement on Thursday.
It read: "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani.”
A funeral chamber will be set up in Milan on Saturday and Sunday, it added, which will be followed by a private ceremony on an unspecified date.
Giorgio Armani formed his company, Armani, in 1975, which eventually expanded into music, sport, and luxury hotels.
By 2001, Armani was acclaimed as the most successful designer of Italian origin.
He is often accredited with spearheading red carpet fashion and was planning a major event during Milan Fashion Week this month to mark 50 years of his brand.
Armani was also known as the “richest queer person in the world”.
Born in the northern Italian town of Piacenza on July 11, 1934, Armani described his family as growing up with not much money but his school friends would be jealous of his clothes, which were all handmade by his mother.
He said later in his career that he was always inspired by his parents’ “inner elegance”, even though they couldn’t afford luxury items.
The designer told The Financial Times in the years before his death that he was afraid to die because he would no longer be in control of his namesake label.
In 2023, he said: “I know Giorgio Armani, the company, is identified with me, so it is my responsibility to make sure this will continue and that the company will have a footprint that will resemble il signor Armani.”
A statement on the brand’s Instagram page added that Armani “worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections and the many ongoing future projects".
It said that he was "indefatigable to the end".
