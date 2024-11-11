'Crude' giant pylons running wind farm energy into England from Scotland spark protests

The pylons will be positioned every 200 metres for close to 50 miles

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to run wind farm energy into England through a 50-mile series of pylons set 200 metres apart have sparked protests in the Scottish Borders.

Residents have described the proposals, from Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) as “crude”, warning that they will blight the landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cross Border Connection, which is due to be constructed in 2029, would create an overland spine to transport onshore renewable energy from Aberdeenshire, Tayside, Perthshire and the central belt to power lines in Cumbria, in the north of England.

Local resident Edward Kello, from Lauder, said: "I feel very strongly about the climate crisis and the need for renewable energy, but this is such a crude way of sending energy to the south."

Author and film-maker Rosi Lister lives near Hawick with her partner Anthony James. The couple moved into their property 18 months ago.

Mr James said: "They talk about community benefits but the only benefit I can see is to move back to England and take advantage of the electricity coming down the line."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PA

Ms Lister added: "We just found out about this three weeks ago and we are absolutely horrified.

"We moved here because of the views, but there's pylons, the sub station and a wind farm on the way."

New sub stations are also planned for near Livingston, Lauder and Hawick to allow for wind farm energy to flow into the upgraded grid system.

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MP John Lamont has held a meeting for protesters to raise their concerns with SPEN managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's very clear that there are huge concerns about these giant pylons," he said.

"We are now demonstrating to SPEN and the Scottish government how strongly people in the Borders feel about these proposals.

"They need to investigate underground options rather than having these big pylons crossing some of the most historical and beautiful parts of the UK."

A SPEN spokesman said: "After much research, a preferred route has been identified that balances providing a cost efficient, robust and reliable electricity network, needed by everyone, with landscape, wildlife, visual and community considerations."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The Cross Border Connection is vital to strengthen the UK’s electricity system."