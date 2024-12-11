Can you solve the GCHQ's Christmas Puzzle? | GCHQ

The annual puzzle challenges the public to decode the names of UK landmarks using everything from lateral thinking to codebreaking.

UK intelligence agency GCHQ has unveiled its Christmas Puzzle for 2024, this time in the form of a Christmas card.

The annual brainteaser challenges members of the public to test their puzzle-solving abilities, with this year’s edition testing skills such as codebreaking, maths and analysis.

Giving a rare glimpse inside of GCHQ, members of the public are being challenged to solve this year's festive puzzle. | GCHQ/PA Wire

For the 2024 GCHQ Christmas challenge there are seven puzzles to be solved, plus several hidden elements for those looking for an additional test.

Aimed at young people and teenagers, the director of GCHQ Anne Keast-Butler encourages those of all ages to give the puzzle a go.

She said: “Puzzles have always been at the heart of GCHQ, and the skills needed to solve them are just as relevant in 2024 as they were over 100 years ago.

“This year’s challenge features seven puzzles, plus several hidden elements for those who want an extra test. The puzzles are aimed at teenagers and young people, but everyone is encouraged to give them a try – they might surprise you.

“The challenge has been designed for a mix of minds to solve, so is best tackled in groups of classmates, families or friends. Whether you have an analytical mind, a creative brain or prefer engineering, there’s something for everyone.”

Created by a group of puzzling experts they are designed to test your lateral thinking, ingenuity and perseverance.

Can you solve the GCHQ Christmas puzzle?

Below is the 2024 GCHQ Christmas Puzzle.

Can you solve the GCHQ's Christmas Puzzle? | GCHQ

There are a number of elements to this year’s challenge, with the answers of the seven questions each leading to the name of a UK landmark. You can then use the names of these landmarks to discover where people across all of the GCHQ’s locations will be this Christmas.

You can find the full challenge on GCHQ’s website.

The challenge was designed by GCHQ’s chief puzzler who is known only as Colin. He said: “We hope you find this year’s set of puzzles as challengingly fun as ever. This year, as usual, we’re encouraging teams to work together to tackle the challenge.

“You can see from the range of puzzles that some parts are trickier than others. However, you do not have to be a genius or top of the class to solve them – you just have to be able to work in a team and embrace the mix of minds and approaches teamwork brings. This is exactly how we work at GCHQ.

“We also hope to show young people through this challenge that thinking differently is a gift.”

Reportedly, Colin’s quote even includes its own secret message.

GCHQ Christmas Puzzle Hints

If you’ve given solving GCHQ’s Christmas Puzzle a fair shot and are struggling or looking for a hint, GCHQ have provided a number of hints over on their website.

Puzzle 1

Maybe one of your PALs can help you with the fourth picture.

Puzzle 2

What Code do you follow to Cross the road safely? Which show features a panther?

Puzzle 3

Not all of the sequences read forwards.

Puzzle 4

The letter in the top left box is E, as that is the only letter in both GHEE and DENIM.

Puzzle 5

What sort of insects live in colonies? Was not knowing that the CAUSE of you needing a hint for this puzzle?

Puzzle 6

Write out the numbers 1-20, and then write the numbers in the question underneath them. What are the numerical differences?

Puzzle 7

The first two words in are ‘PERHAPS READING’. Use this to work out which letters represent A, D, E, G, H, I, N, P, R and S. These will help you find out how the MESSAGE is CIPHERED.