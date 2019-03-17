Game of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie buy £660k Edinburgh flat

Have your say

Game of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have bought a £660,000 Edinburgh flat.

The pair purchased the property six months after they married in Scotland, the Scottish Sun revealed.

A source told the newspaper that the flat is situated in a “beautiful location in a historic part of the city,” adding: “It’s in a beautiful location in a historic part of the city. It’s a compliment to the pulling power of the city that they are buying a place there.”

Title deeds reveal the two-bedroom tenement home near the city centre also has a box room, sitting room, drawing room, kitchen and two bathrooms.

The pair gave a London address to property register officials when purchasing the flat in December.

Aberdeen-born Leslie, 32, met Harington, also 32, while they played Jon Snow and Ygritte in the global TV hit show in 2012.

They got married at a church near Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, last June and held their reception bash at the Leslie family’s 12th century Wardhill Castle.

Star guests included Game of Thrones co-stars Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke, who plays dragon queen Daenerys right.

The couple were unavailable for comment.

