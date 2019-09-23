Funding boost for Scottish organisations to support survivors of childhood abuse

A new £10 million fund set up to offer emotional and practical support to survivors of childhood abuse has opened for applications.

The fund, established by the Scottish Government, will run from 2020 until 2024, with a maximum of £2.5 million available each year.

Scottish registered charities, community-based organisations and eligible social enterprises will be able to apply for funding from Monday September 23, with applications reviewed by a new panel involving people with lived experienced of abuse.

They will then make recommendations on awards, with final decisions made by ministers.

It is hoped that the fund, managed on behalf of the Scottish Government by Inspiring Scotland, will help to improve access to services which can reduce the impact of inequalities and disadvantage experienced as a result of childhood abuse.

The support can range from individual talking therapies and group work to peer support, physical and outdoor activities, arts and cultural activities.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said that the government is expecting to see a wide variety of "creative and high quality" applications.

"Childhood abuse devastates people's lives in many ways, and we want to help ensure that they get the support that they need and deserve," said Ms Freeman.

"Many third sector and community-based organisations are doing remarkable work with survivors of abuse, reducing inequalities, improving mental and physical wellbeing and reducing social isolation.

"We know that individuals' needs vary considerably and so we expect to see a wide variety of creative and high quality applications, aiming to strengthen resilience and wellbeing, and connect our local communities."

Inspiring Scotland chief executive Celia Tennant added: "It has been a privilege to work alongside Scottish Government's Survivor support team for the past three years to help manage the Innovation and Development Fund.

"Comprising 25 charities across Scotland, this fund has helped survivors who have told us directly how they have benefited from this work.

"This fund has enabled us to take significant steps towards the key Scottish Government commitment of reducing inequality for survivors and it is encouraging to see a new fund announced today, which will build on the successes so far, while striving to make further progress towards this ambition.

"We are delighted to continue providing support to Scottish Government through the new Survivors of Childhood Abuse Support Fund."