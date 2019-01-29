Full list of school closures in Scotland due to bad weather

Here's a full list of Scottish schools closed today (January 29) due to adverse weather conditions.
Fife Council
Slamannan Primary School closed due to heating failure
The Highland Council
Crossroads Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Durness Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Farr High School: Closed due to bad weather
Farr Primary (Suth): Closed due to bad weather
Farr Primary Nursery (Suth): Closed due to bad weather
Kilmuir Primary: Partially closed due to bad weather
Kilmuir Primary Nursery - GM: Partially closed due to bad weather
Kinlochbervie High School: Closed due to bad weather
Kinlochbervie Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Kinlochewe Primary: Partially closed due to severe road conditions
Kinlochewe Primary Nursery: Partially closed due to severe road conditions
Melvich Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Melvich Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather
Tongue Primary: Closed due to bad weather
Aberdeenshire City Council
All schools remain open, but the following schools have had changes to school transport routes due to bad weather: Ellon Academy, Meldrum Academy and Methlick School.