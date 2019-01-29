Full list of school closures in Scotland due to bad weather

Here's a full list of Scottish schools closed today (January 29) due to adverse weather conditions.

Fife Council

A number of Scottish schools have been closed due to bad weather

Slamannan Primary School closed due to heating failure

The Highland Council

Crossroads Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Durness Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Farr High School: Closed due to bad weather

Farr Primary (Suth): Closed due to bad weather

Farr Primary Nursery (Suth): Closed due to bad weather

Kilmuir Primary: Partially closed due to bad weather

Kilmuir Primary Nursery - GM: Partially closed due to bad weather

Kinlochbervie High School: Closed due to bad weather

Kinlochbervie Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Kinlochewe Primary: Partially closed due to severe road conditions

Kinlochewe Primary Nursery: Partially closed due to severe road conditions

Melvich Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Melvich Primary Nursery: Closed due to bad weather

Tongue Primary: Closed due to bad weather

Aberdeenshire City Council

All schools remain open, but the following schools have had changes to school transport routes due to bad weather: Ellon Academy, Meldrum Academy and Methlick School.