Frank Turner and KT Tunstall to perform at world’s biggest Burns Festival in Dumfries

Scottish musician KT Tunstall and acoustic singer-songwriter Frank Turner are set to perform in Dumfries for the world’s biggest contemporary Burns celebration.

Dumfries is flinging open its doors for the Big Burns Supper 2019, which features 111 events across 11 days of live music, comedy, theatre and cabaret from 24 January. This will be the eighth year the festival has been held, bringing top UK and international talent to Dumfries.

KT Tunstall is one of the big musical acts performing at the event.

Graham Main, executive producer, said, “Our 2019 Festival is packed full of surprises, featuring big names acts alongside quirky and interactive moments for everyone to enjoy. There isn’t a Spiegeltent programme in the world that beats our artistically diverse and intimate programme, offering local audiences and visitors a warmly authentic winter festival experience. 2019 marks the eighth year of the Big Burns Supper and we are hugely grateful to our loyal local audiences who support every aspect of the festival, from buying tickets to performing themselves.”

Who are the big names performing?

Some big names will toast Scotland’s national bard with Burns Night Live (which is streamed live on 25 Jan) including acoustic-folk singer-songwriter Frank Turner, Scottish rocker KT Tunstall, award-winning contemporary folk band The Peatbog Faeries, Irish comedian, TV presenter and actor Ed Byrne, actor, presenter and DJ Craig Charles and comedian, chef and TV presenter Hardeep Singh Kohli, along with bands Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five, Hebrides Ensemble, Bootleg Beetles and Brainiac Live. They are set to blow the roof off the world famous Spiegeltent for a Burns celebration quite unlike any other. There will also be music from the London Community Gospel Choir, a late night party with Ibiza Live and leading contemporary chamber ensemble Hebrides Ensemble.

When is it?

Ed Bryne is set to toast Scotland's national bard at Burns Night Live. Pic: Roslyn Gaunt.

The Big Burns Supper 2019 takes place from 24 January until 3 February 2019.

Where is it?

Big Burns Supper is Scotland’s landmark Burns Night event which takes place in Dumfries and features a heady mixture of cabaret, comedy, music and entertainment in over 30 different venues. The festival is the home of Le Haggis, Scotland’s finest five-star cabaret experience and the event also features The Big Burns Festival Fringe which runs every Friday and Saturday of the festival. Performances are housed in the pop-up festival venue, The Container Theatre.

Is there anything for kids?

The Bootleg Beatles

Big Burns Supper 2019 ensures that audiences of all ages are welcome to celebrate together. Kicking off with the Youth Beatz Take Over (24 Jan) when for one night only Scotland’s biggest free youth music festival will take over the BBS Spiegeltent for a brilliant night of live music and DJs. Following a hugely successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2018, strap on your safety goggles and get ready of science’s greatest and most volatile show, Brainiac Live! (2 Feb).

A fabulous Family Roller Disco (26 Jan) and the return of last year’s hit Baby Loves Disco (27 Jan) alongside a very special Family Sunday (27 Jan) featuring a blend of locally sourced bands including up and coming Kasama, and Juke Box Bingo which is in interactive musical quiz for all the family and completely free. The festival retains its popular kids go free at music shows offer, as well as the students go free offer to help encourage audiences of the future.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are available to book from today (30 October) via bigburnssupper.com or by calling 01381 271 820.